版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 19:08 BJT

Hungary's OTP says could survive any new FX loan scheme

BUDAPEST, July 24 Hungary's OTP Bank would survive any kind of new government measure to help foreign currency mortgage holders with ample capital left, the bank's chief said on Wednesday, but a radical measure would hurt trust in Hungary.

OTP chief executive and chairman Sandor Csanyi said he hoped the government would consult with the country's Bank Association before taking a decision on foreign currency loans, but added this was "only a hope."

"There cannot be a solution in the foreign currency loans issue which OTP would not survive with appropriate capital left. We may not make acquisitions in that case," Csanyi told journalists.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐