2013年 7月 24日

Hungary still looking at options on forex loans: report

BUDAPEST, July 24 Hungary's government is proposing talks with banks to work out a way of eventually phasing out foreign currency housing loans from the financial system, the MTI news agency quoted Economy Minister Mihaly Varga as saying on Wednesday.

Foreign currency loans pose social and economic risks that the country could not put up with for a long time, the news agency quoted him as saying.
