Hungary's FHB Bank faces possible Moody's downgrade

| BUDAPEST, June 21
BUDAPEST, June 21 Ratings agency Moody's has
placed Hungary's FHB Bank under review for a downgrade
after continued losses were exacerbated by a police
investigation and a large bond repurchase hit its capital
position.
FHB found itself in authorities' crosshairs this month with
complaints from sector peers followed by a concerted government
and central bank effort to tighten control over its business
network in a move widely seen as being aimed at its billionaire
chairman.
The scrutiny came suddenly after years of government support
that FHB Chairman Zoltan Speder used to build a wide network of
partners that includes the Hungarian Post and the development
bank MFB.
Analysts have said the turnaround was a blow to FHB's basic
business model, which would have to be reviewed.
The statement from Moody's on Tuesday was the first ratings
agency warning about FHB and cited increased risks to the bank's
solvency and business prospects and concerns about the effects
of negative publicity on the bank's franchise.
FHB did not comment on the Moody's action in a statement on
the Budapest bourse website and merely informed investors of the
warning. A spokesman for the company said there would be no
further comment.
"Any possible charges against the bank of serious
wrongdoings has the potential to result in material financial
and reputational costs for FHB and to further weaken its
solvency," Moody's said.
It also cited an FHB decision to buy back 112 million euros
($126 million) of subordinated debt to address a regulatory fine
for misleading markets about a 2012 bond issue -- a move that
FHB said would cut its capital adequacy to 10.8 percent from 16
percent.
That might be compounded with other risks, Moody's said.
"FHB's capitalisation will likely remain under pressure
stemming from high loan-loss provisions, declining revenues and
other costs that could be imposed by the Hungarian authorities,"
the ratings agency said.
FHB shares fell to their lowest level since the integration
with the savings and loan sector began in 2013, erasing 40
percent of its value in 10 days.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which is the country's
market regulator, could not be reached for comment about FHB's
situation.
The NBH has the right to take control of banks that face
solvency problems.
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
