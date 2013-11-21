Richter says FDA request likely to delay new antipsychotic drug

BUDAPEST Nov 21 An information request from
U.S. health authorities is likely to delay the entry of a new
antipsychotic drug from Forest Laboratories and
Hungary's Richter, a Richter spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
said it needed more information on Cariprazine, a drug for
schizophrenia and bipolar disorder discovered by Richter and
licensed to Forest in the United States and Canada.
"This is likely to cause a delay... (but) we cannot tell how
much; we will be able to tell after consultations with the FDA,"
Richter spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke told Reuters.
"Whether we need more clinical tests, we can also tell that
after the consultations - it is possible that the existing data
will be sufficient," she said.
Richter's shares were down 2.3 percent by 1009 GMT
at 4,259 forints ($19.33).