Richter says FDA request likely to delay new antipsychotic drug

BUDAPEST Nov 21 An information request from U.S. health authorities is likely to delay the entry of a new antipsychotic drug from Forest Laboratories and Hungary's Richter, a Richter spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it needed more information on Cariprazine, a drug for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder discovered by Richter and licensed to Forest in the United States and Canada.

"This is likely to cause a delay... (but) we cannot tell how much; we will be able to tell after consultations with the FDA," Richter spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke told Reuters.

"Whether we need more clinical tests, we can also tell that after the consultations - it is possible that the existing data will be sufficient," she said.

Richter's shares were down 2.3 percent by 1009 GMT at 4,259 forints ($19.33).