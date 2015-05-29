Swiss franc surge could have toppled Hungary government -PM

BUDAPEST May 29 Prime Minister Viktor Orban
said on Friday his government would have collapsed had Hungary
not converted billions of euros worth of Swiss franc mortgages
into forints before the franc's surge in January.
Orban's government ordered Hungary's banks, about half of
which are foreign-owned, to convert the loans late last year at
the then market exchange rate.
If it had not done so, the franc's leap in value following
the Swiss National Bank's shock decision in January to drop its
long-standing cap against the euro would have been catastrophic
for Hungary, Orban said in a speech on Friday.
"The monthly instalments of foreign currency borrowers would
have risen by 70 percent on average. I think (central bank
governor Gyorgy Matolcsy) is right in saying that the country
would not have been able to cope with this," he added.
"Families would have collapsed and ... even though we have a
good opinion about the government's stamina, the government
would have probably not been able to weather this either and the
country would have succumbed to chaos."
The franc's appreciation since the financial crisis had
already left many borrowers struggling to repay their loans and
pushed up the stock of bad loans on banks' balance sheets.
Orban said he took a risk when appointing Matolcsy, his
former economy minister and the country's "most creative
economist" to lead the central bank in 2013, but the decision so
far seems to have paid dividends.
The central bank eased the conversion process by providing
euros from its reserves to help lenders.
The mortgage conversions were seen at the time as another of
the unorthodox policies dubbed Orbanomics but other countries in
the region where households are struggling with Swiss franc home
loans are now looking at similar measures.
