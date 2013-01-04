UPDATE 2-Under pressure, Hungary PM drops contested voting rules

* Registration of domestic voters, new campaign rules
unconstitutional
* PM Orban's governing Fidesz abandons plan after ruling
* Court decision second political blow to PM Orban within
weeks
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Jan 4 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party
abandoned plans to force voters to register for parliamentary
elections before the 2014 poll, after the Constitutional Court
threw out the measure saying it limited voting rights.
The Constitutional Court ruling and Friday's retreat
represent a major blow to conservative Prime Minister Viktor
Orban, who swept to power with a two-thirds majority in 2010
parliamentary elections but has since suffered a fall in public
support.
But critics have said the measure imposed undue restrictions
on a basic tenet of democracy and would discourage large groups
of undecided or swing voters from casting their ballot.
The ruling was the second embarrassment in weeks for Orban
who has so far held an iron grip on Hungarian politics.
Thousands of students took to the streets of Budapest last month
to protest against cuts in higher education.
Orban's Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance approved a new
voting system in November in one of the most hotly contested
steps of a flurry of reforms that included a new constitution
and a swathe of laws that critics say entrench Fidesz's power.
"Mindful of the practice of the European Court of Human
Rights, the Constitutional Court has established that for those
with Hungarian residency the registration requirement represents
an undue restriction on voting rights and is therefore
unconstitutional," the court said in a statement.
It added that voter registration for Hungarians outside the
borders was justified.
The changes would have required 8 million domestic voters to
register in person or online at least two weeks before elections
in 2014. Voters currently only have to turn up at polling
stations on election day to be identified from an existing
state-run database and cast their vote.
The court also said some of the law's provisions on
political campaigns imposed "severely disproportionate"
restrictions on the freedom of opinion and the media.
Fidesz argued that voter registration was needed because in
one of Orban's symbolic measures new voters of Hungarian descent
living abroad had been given the right to vote. Fidesz estimated
the number of these voters could reach half a million.
TURNAROUND
Minutes after the court ruling was published, Fidesz
parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan told a news conference
the party would back away from its plan to avoid a potential
constitutional crisis.
"The voice of reason and a sense of political responsibility
today requires a different move from us," Rogan said.
A survey by pollster Median conducted in September showed
four in five people were opposed to the proposed registration.
Undecided voters make up about half of the electorate
according to opinion polls, which showed Fidesz still leading
the main opposition Socialists, albeit by a much smaller margin
than at the last election in 2010.
"Fidesz wanted to focus on its core voters in the campaign
via personal mobilisation and the limitation of the use of the
electronic media (radio and tv) ... the voter registration and
the campaign ad limitations would have served this purpose,"
said Peter Kreko, an analyst at think tank Political Capital.
"The campaign will be more intense than they wanted ... and
the new election system now will help Fidesz a lot less than
they had expected (in 2014)."