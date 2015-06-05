Huntington Ingalls wins $4.3 bln in U.S. Navy carrier deals

WASHINGTON, June 5 Huntington Ingalls Industries
Inc on Friday won two contracts worth a combined $4.3
billion to complete design work and construction of the USS John
F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, the Pentagon said in its daily
digest of major weapons contracts.
The first contract, a fixed-price deal with an incentive
fee, was worth $3.4 billion for design and construction work on
the new warship, and runs through June 2022.
A second contract, a cost-plus contract with an incentive
fee, was worth $941 million and is a modification of a
previously awarded contract. Together the two deals will cover
all design and construction of the new ship.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)