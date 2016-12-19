版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 06:15 BJT

Huntington Ingalls wins $1.46 billion Pentagon contract for ship

WASHINGTON Dec 19 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has been awarded a $1.46 billion contract for the procurement of the detail design and construction of USS Fort Lauderdale, a U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock ship, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐