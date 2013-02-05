Huntington Ingalls eyes possible oil and gas orders for Avondale

WASHINGTON Feb 5 Huntington Ingalls Industries
Inc on Tuesday said it is actively pursuing
infrastructure orders from the oil and natural gas industry for
its Avondale, Louisiana, shipyard, which had been slated to
close at the end of 2013.
The U.S. Navy shipbuilder said it is opening an office in
Houston to go after orders, and is already in active discussions
with various companies in the oil and gas sector.
Chris Kastner, corporate vice president and general manager
of corporate development, told Reuters the company would
reevaluate plans to close the Avondale facility, or lay off
additional workers, depending on how the new business area did
this year.