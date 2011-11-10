UPDATE 1-Huntington Ingalls tops estimates, shares jump

* Q3 adj EPS $1.05 vs estimate 85 cents

* 2012, beyond to bring margin improvement

* Shares up 6 pct

Nov 10 Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII.N) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results as it held down costs and it said margins would improve next year, sending its shares up 6 percent.

The company, which was spun off from defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) earlier this year, said its backlog rose about $400 million from the second quarter as it won $2.1 billion in new contracts.

Huntington Ingalls is working its way through unfavorable ship contracts that will fall off in two years. "By 2013 all of the underperforming work will be behind us," Mike Petters, president and chief executive, said during a conference call. He said margins would improve next year and beyond.

For the third quarter, the company had a net loss of $248 million, or $5.07 a share, compared with earnings of $42 million, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for a $300 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge tied to adverse market conditions that affected the Ingalls Shipbuilding division, profit was $1.05 a share, compared with 85 cents expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cost cuts helped operating margin, which was 6.9 percent for the quarter, compared with 4.6 percent a year ago.

Sales fell 4 percent to $1.59 billion. The Ingalls and Newport News segments had revenue declines of 2.5 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, in the quarter.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls were up 6.1 percent to $30.95 in morning trading. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Dave Zimmerman)