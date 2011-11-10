REFILE-US hits Huntington Ingalls for management lapses

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
* 5 percent of progress payments withheld
* Internal control weaknesses cited by Pentagon
* Company anticipates no impact on financial outlook
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 The U.S. Navy said Thursday
it was penalizing shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
(HII.N) for management lapses on a destroyer program.
The Naval Sea Systems Command said 5 percent of progress
payments were being withheld on a $697.6 million contract
awarded in September for a new Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.
The Navy did not specify the sum being held back. It cited
deficiencies in the company's "Earned Value Management System,"
said Christopher Johnson, a command spokesman, referring to a
federal contracting performance yardstick.
The penalty amounted to millions of dollars under new
Defense Department rules aimed at boosting contractors'
performance, said Inside the Pentagon, a trade publication that
was the first to report the sanction.
The Defense Contract Management Agency found deficiencies
representing "systemic and material internal control
weaknesses" under 19 of the 32 "guidelines," Jacqueline Noble,
an agency spokeswoman, told Reuters.
The agency uses the yardstick to obtain auditable data on
contract status. The problems at Huntington Ingalls crossed
each of the five overall areas at issue -- Organization;
Planning, Scheduling, and Budgeting; Accounting Considerations;
Analysis and Management Reports; and Revisions and Data
Maintenance, Noble said in an emailed reply.
Huntington Ingalls does not anticipate that this issue will
impact its financial outlook, said Jerri Dickseski, a company
spokeswoman.
Shipbuilding is a complex business, she said, adding:
"You have issues as you work though your contracts, and this is
one of them."
The company builds and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear
ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard and provides services
for warships worldwide. It is the largest industrial employer
in Virginia, Mississippi and Louisiana.
The destroyer, known as DDG 114, will be the 30th guided
missile destroyer that Ingalls has built for the U.S. Navy
equipped with the Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) Aegis combat
system. Huntington Ingalls is a former subsidiary of Northrop
Grumman (NOC.N), which announced March 31 that it had completed
a spin-off of the shipbuilder.
Captain Cate Mueller, a Navy spokeswoman, said by email
that the Navy was working with the Defense Contract Management
Agency to gauge how the earned value management guidelines are
applied to shipyards "with their shipbuilding unique
processes."
Huntington Ingalls shares gained 6.3 percent to close at
$31.00 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock
traded at a low for the year of $22.62 on Oct. 4, versus a high
of $42.50 at the end of March.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf and Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington,
editing by Matthew Lewis)