Union approve new contract at Huntington Ingalls' Avondale site

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Union workers at Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc shipyard outside New Orleans on Thursday voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement that runs through January 6, 2019, the company said in a statement.

The contract, approved by members of the New Orleans Metal Trades Council and the Metal Trades Department, will help position the company's Avondale, Louisiana facility to compete for commercial work and avert closure, the company said.

The contract, which takes effect on Jan. 6, contains "a wage and benefits package designed to be competitive in the commercial industry in which Avondale is pursuing future work," the company said. It announced plans to close the shipyard in 2010 unless it found other work to maintain production there.