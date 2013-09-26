Union approve new contract at Huntington Ingalls' Avondale site

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Union workers at Huntington
Ingalls Industries Inc shipyard outside New Orleans on
Thursday voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement
that runs through January 6, 2019, the company said in a
statement.
The contract, approved by members of the New Orleans Metal
Trades Council and the Metal Trades Department, will help
position the company's Avondale, Louisiana facility to compete
for commercial work and avert closure, the company said.
The contract, which takes effect on Jan. 6, contains "a wage
and benefits package designed to be competitive in the
commercial industry in which Avondale is pursuing future work,"
the company said. It announced plans to close the shipyard in
2010 unless it found other work to maintain production there.