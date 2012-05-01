UPDATE 5-Huntsman profit jumps on demand; shares surge

* Adj EPS 74 cents vs Wall Street forecast 40 cents
* Revenue rose 9 pct to $2.91 billion, beats Street view
* Company to keep costs low, pay down debt, boost margins
* Shares up more than 11 percent
By Ernest Scheyder
May 1 Huntsman Corp's quarterly profit
beat Wall Street's expectations by a wide margin due to higher
prices for chemicals used in insulation and paint, sending the
company's shares up more than 11 percent.
The results show that demand is beginning to pick up in key
markets Huntsman serves, including clothing, housing,
construction and auto production.
For the rest of the year, the company will keep costs low,
pay down debt and boost margins, Chief Executive Officer Peter
Huntsman said on a conference call with investors.
"I feel better about our prospects for 2012 then I did three
months ago," Huntsman said. "We are not just determined to have
an improvement in the quantity of our earnings, but the quality
as well."
The company posted first-quarter net income of $163 million,
or 68 cents per share, compared with $62 million, or 26 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a loss from discontinued operations and other
one-time items, earnings came to 74 cents per share. By that
measure, analysts on average had expected 40 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.91 billion. Analysts had
expected $2.81 billion.
The company has no current plans to raise its dividend - the
stock's yield is roughly 2.5 percent - or buy back shares due to
a focus on boosting its credit rating, Chief Financial Officer
Kimo Esplin said in an interview.
The company had about $1.11 billion in cash and unused
borrowing capacity at the end of the first quarter. Both the
Standard & Poor's and Moody's rating agencies rate Huntsman's
bonds as junk grade.
"We will not return cash directly to shareholders through a
dividend increase or a share buyback until we reach those
statistics," Esplin said.
POLYURETHANE STRENGTH
Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.22 billion in the company's
biggest unit, polyurethanes, largely due to higher prices and
demand for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, also known as MDI.
MDI is commonly used in foam insulation.
Across the company, revenue rose 15 percent in Europe. Most
of that jump was due to strong sales of MDI in northern Europe,
Esplin said.
"We've really seen a bifurcated Europe, between north and
south," he said. "Fortunately, we have a much-higher weight to
northern Europe."
Demand was strong across the company for titanium dioxide, a
white paint pigment. Revenue in the pigments unit rose 16
percent to $424 million. DuPont rivals Huntsman in the
titanium dioxide market.
As prices for titanium ore continue to rise, Huntsman is
confident it will be able to raise prices on titanium dioxide,
Esplin said.
Demand slipped slightly for Huntsman chemical dyes and
specialty chemicals.
Huntsman shares were 11.5 percent at $15.79 in midday
trading on Tuesday. At Monday's close, the stock had gained
about 42 percent so far this year.
Former U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman
Jr., son of the company's founder and brother of its chief
executive, joined the board in February.