CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Huntsman quarterly profit narrowly misses Street

* Q2 adj EPS 48 cents vs. Street forecast 49 cents

* Revenue up 25 percent to $2.93 billion

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) narrowly missed Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, as strong sales of paint pigment and chemicals used to make pesticides and personal cosmetics failed to offset a jump in supply costs.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $114 million, or 47 cents per share, the same as the year-ago quarter.

Excluding restructuring costs and one-time items, the company earned 48 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $2.93 billion. Analysts expected $2.77 billion.

Jon Huntsman, former U.S. envoy to China and son of Huntsman Corp's founder, is a 2012 Republican presidential candidate. He is also a former company executive.

