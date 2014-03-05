EU launches indepth inquiry into Huntsman's purchase of Rockwood assets

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
BRUSSELS, March 5 The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into chemicals group Huntsman's purchase of assets owned by fellow chemicals producer Rockwood.
The Commission, the EU's executive, has concerns the transaction may reduce competition in the 3 billion euro ($4 billion) European market for sulphate-based titanium dioxide, used in products such as toothpaste, window frames and paper.
It has until July 22 to take a decision on whether the purchase conforms with EU competition law.
Huntsman plans to acquire Rockwood's units producing titanium dioxide and functional additives, colour pigments, timber treatments and other chemicals.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing