UPDATE 4-Huntsman Q3 beats on higher prices; shares rally

* Q3 adj EPS 45 cents vs. Street forecast 43 cents

* Revenue up 24 percent to $2.98 billion

* Prices up 20 percent; volume drops 5 percent

* Shares up 15 percent in midday trading (Adds CEO interview; updates stock)

By Ernest Scheyder

Nov 2 Higher prices for chemicals used to make insulation and paint helped Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) post better-than-expected quarterly results, pushing its stock up 15 percent in midday trading.

While the results beat expectations, Huntsman's 20 percent price increase dented volume by 5 percent, mimicking a problem faced during the quarter by other large chemical makers amid tough economic times.

"Sure, as pricing goes up people will not buy short-term," Chief Executive Peter Huntsman told Reuters. "But I don't think that pricing is affecting demand as much as the overall macroeconomics."

The company's customers -- which make goods bought by consumers -- are drawing down their own inventories to wait out the weak economy before buying more supplies, he said.

Huntsman said he is bullish on his company's potential for the rest of the year, especially in North America where he said he is not seeing consumer demand slip in any of his business units.

"Longer term I think the U.S. economy is doing better than the numbers would have us believe," Huntsman said.

For the quarter, the company posted a net loss of $34 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a profit of $55 million, or 23 cents a share, last year.

Excluding $155 million of restructuring charges and other one-time items, the company posted a profit of 45 cents a share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $2.98 billion, above analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion.

In September, the company said it will close some Swiss production facilities in its textile dye units. Roughly 500 employees will lose their jobs. [ID:nL3E7KR2CG]

The shutdown was designed to mitigate adverse foreign currency conversion charges from the Swiss franc, which has risen against the U.S. dollar in the past year.

Huntsman's third-quarter earnings were harmed by $17 million due to the strong Swiss franc.

Sales of Huntsman's polyurethanes, used to make insulation, jumped 26 percent to $1.21 billion. And sales of pigments, including the popular titanium dioxide white pigment, rose 39 percent.

Volume fell in all but one of Huntsman's units, indicating that not all customers are willing to pay higher prices. Volume was flat in the performance products unit.

Still, Wall Street cheered the earnings beat. Shares jumped 15 percent to $12.63 in midday trading on Wednesday.

"We're very encouraged by a record third quarter and I think - barring some sort of cataclysmic event between now and the end of the year -- we're headed for a record big year," Peter Huntsman, the CEO, said.

The company bought back 4 million shares during the third quarter for roughly $50 million. Huntsman said the timing of additional buybacks is unclear at this point.

Peter Huntsman directly controls about 0.8 percent of the company's stock. [ID:nN1E77308V]

Jon Huntsman, former U.S. envoy to China and son of Huntsman Corp's founder, is a Republican presidential candidate. He is also a former Huntsman Corp executive.

Peter Huntsman said he does not often talk about the campaign with his brother.

"There's very little I can give to my brother as far as political advice is concerned," said Peter Huntsman, who mentioned he has yet to put his brother's campaign sign on his front lawn. "I try to give him the support that a brother would give him." (For a factbox on Jon Huntsman, click on [ID:nN1E75K0I9].) (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Dave Zimmerman)