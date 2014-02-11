Chemical maker Huntsman posts fourth-quarter profit

Feb 11 U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp posted a profit in the fourth quarter, helped by improved demand for pigments and polyurethanes used in foam insulation.

The company's net income was $41 million, or 17 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $40 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.71 billion.