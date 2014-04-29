Chemical maker Huntsman reports first-quarter profit

April 29 U.S chemical maker Huntsman Corp reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher sales for chemicals used in foam insulation, agriculture, energy and additives.

The company reported net income of $54 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $24 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $2.75 billion. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)