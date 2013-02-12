Huntsman beats estimates on higher polyurethane prices

Feb 12 Chemical maker Huntsman Corp's quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates as it managed to raise prices on polyurethane, used in foam insulation.

The company, however, reported a net loss of $40 million, or 17 cents per share, due to restructuring costs and early extinguishment of debt.

Huntsman posted a profit of $105 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Huntsman earned 24 cents per share.

Net sales fell less than a percent to $2.62 billion.

Analysts had estimated a profit of 23 cents per share on revenue of $2.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.