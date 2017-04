Huntsman Corp quarterly profit doubles

July 29 Chemical maker Huntsman Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by increased prices for its products and higher demand from energy, additives and agricultural markets.

Net profit increased to $119 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $47 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.6 percent to $2.99 billion. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)