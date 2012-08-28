UPDATE 1-Isaac shuts 12 pct of US Gulf Coast refining capacity -Energy Dept

NEW YORK, Aug 28 About 12 percent of the U.S. Gulf Coast's refining capacity, or 936,000 barrels per day, was shut down as Hurricane Isaac made a beeline for the Louisiana coast, forcing five refiners to temporarily halt operations, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Tuesday. The department revised lower the offline refining capacity, from 1.32 million bpd on Monday afternoon after Marathon Petroleum Corp, which initially had planned to shut down its 490,000 bpd refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, continued to operate the plant at reduced rates. Three more refineries, including Marathon's Garyville, with additional 1.23 million bpd are operating at reduced rates, the department said. Refineries shut down (or shutting down) as of 1:30 pm EDT Tuesday Refiner Location Capacity ('000 bpd) Chalmette Refining Chalmette, LA 192,500 Motiva Convent, LA 235,000 Phillips 66 Belle Chasse, LA 247,000 Placid Refining Port Allen, LA 57,000 Valero Norco, LA 205,000 Refineries with reduced rates Refiner Location Capacity('000 bpd) ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, LA 502,500 Marathon Garyville, LA 490,000 Motiva Norco, LA 233,500 Refineries with normal ops Refiner Location Capacity('000 bpd) Chevron Pascagoula, MS 330,000 Shell Saraland, AL 80,000 Alon Krotz Springs,LA 80,000