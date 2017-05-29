Husky Energy approves West White Rose project

May 29 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky
Energy Inc said on Monday it is proceeding with its
$2.2 billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland
and Labrador.
Husky said that first oil is expected in 2022 and could
achieve a gross peak production rate of about 75,000 barrels per
day (bpd) by 2025.
For the project, the company said it would use a fixed
wellhead platform tied to the SeaRose floating production,
storage and offloading vessel.
The company has previously said it will consider a sanction
decision for the West White Rose field, a satellite of White
Rose, in 2017.
Reuters reported in February, citing people familiar with
the matter, that Husky was mulling paring down its stakes in
some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that
could fetch several billion dollars.
Husky's offshore assets include White Rose, seen as its
crown jewel in the region, as well as Flemish Pass and Terra
Nova.
The company, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing, also said that new oil discovery has been made at the
Northwest White Rose production area.
