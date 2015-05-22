Husky, CNOOC sign 10-yr gas deal with Indonesian fertiliser firm

JAKARTA May 22 Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd (HCML) signed a 10-year 373 billion cubic feet (bcf) gas sales-purchase agreement with Indonesian fertiliser firm Petrokimia Gresik at an industry conference in Jakarta on Friday.

Husky-CNOOC, whose major stakeholders are Husky Energy Inc and CNOOC Ltd, has operations off the northeast coast of Java and around Madura. No further information on the deal was immediately available.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)