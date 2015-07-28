CORRECTED-Husky Energy profit falls 81 pct due to lower oil prices

(Corrects production figure in last paragraph to 337,000 from 337 million)

July 28 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, reported a nearly 81 percent fall in quarterly profit as it struggles to cope with weak oil and gas prices.

The company's net income fell to C$120 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$628 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

A one-time provision of $157 million for a corporate tax increase in Alberta and other items also affected the company's second-quarter net income.

However, total production rose slightly to 337,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 334,000.