Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, swung to a quarterly profit as it recorded nearly C$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) in gains related to asset sales.
The company reported a profit of C$1.39 billion, or C$1.37 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$4.09 billion, or C$4.19 per share, a year earlier.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said on Wednesday its chief executive, Asim Ghosh, will retire on Dec. 5 after seven years at the helm.
Rob Peabody, who has been Husky's chief operating officer since 2006, was named the new CEO. ($1 = 1.3371 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.