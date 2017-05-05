Husky Energy posts profit on higher oil prices

May 5 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a quarterly profit on Friday compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher oil prices.

The company reported a profit of C$71 million ($52 million), or 6 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$458 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Husky's average production fell to 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 341,000 boepd, a year ago. ($1 = 1.3770 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Muvija.M and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)