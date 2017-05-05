UPDATE 3-Husky posts profit, will wait on reinstating dividend

(New throughout, adds CEO comment from earnings call)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta May 5 Canadian oil and gas
producer Husky Energy Inc reported a first-quarter
profit on Friday that slightly beat analyst forecasts, but said
it would wait before deciding whether to reinstate its dividend
given the instability in the oil market.
Calgary-based Husky scrapped its dividend in January 2016 as
benchmark U.S. crude plummeted to less than $30 a barrel on
concerns about global oversupply. Prices started to rise late
last year but have been volatile in recent weeks, hitting a
five-month low of $43.76 on Friday.
"The market looks fairly uncertain still and what we would
like to do is get another quarter under our belt so we are
confident that a full year's results will support a sustainable
dividend for the long haul," Husky Chief Executive Officer Rob
Peabody said on the company's first-quarter earnings call.
Husky's board of directors will meet to evaluate the
dividend before the end of July, he added.
The company, controlled by the Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-Shing, reported a quarterly profit on Friday that edged past
analysts' estimates, helped by higher oil prices.
Husky posted a profit of C$71 million ($52 million), or 6
Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31,
compared with a loss of C$458 million, or 47 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Husky earned 6 Canadian cents per share,
narrowly beating average analysts' estimate of 5 Canadian cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Husky realized C$41.58 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in
the first quarter, up from C$25.02 per boe a year earlier.
The higher prices helped make up for a dip in production,
which fell 2.1 percent to an average of 334,000 boe per day.
Average realized U.S. refining margins at Husky, which owns
one refinery in Ohio and holds a 50 percent joint venture
partnership on another with BP Plc, more than doubled to
C$8.33 per barrel in the quarter.
The two companies also share ownership of the Sunrise oil
sands project in northern Alberta. The plant has been ramping up
to full production capacity at a slower rate than initially
expected, but Husky said volumes are currently 40,000 barrels
per day, in line with the most recent forecasts.
Husky shares were last up 1.8 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange at $15.86.
($1 = 1.3770 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Muvija.M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and David Gregorio)