版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 05:28 BJT

About 1,000 laid off by Husky oil sands contractor, union says

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11 About 1,000 construction workers employed by a contractor at Husky Energy Inc's Sunrise oil sands project were laid off unexpectedly on Wednesday, a union official confirmed.

Izzy Huygen, a Fort McMurray, Alberta, representative of the Christian Labour Association of Canada, said many of the workers had expected their positions to remain until summer, but were informed of the layoffs on Wednesday morning.

They were employed by Saipem SpA's Canadian unit, which could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐