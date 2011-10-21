Husky's Canadian oil upgrader back at normal output

* Scheduled work lasted for about 45 days

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 21 Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) has wrapped up scheduled maintenance at its Lloydminster heavy oil upgrader, the company said on Friday.

The plant, which turns heavy crude into refinery-ready light synthetic oil, has been operating at 70 to 80 percent of its capacity since work began in early September.

"The Lloydminster Upgrader is back up and running to normal levels," spokeswoman Carla Yuill said in an email.

The capacity of the plant, located on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, is 82,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Gary Hill)