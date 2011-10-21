Husky's Canadian oil upgrader back at normal output

Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Scheduled work lasted for about 45 days
* Output was cut to 70-80 pct of capacity
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 21 Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) has wrapped up scheduled maintenance at its Lloydminster heavy oil upgrader, the company said on Friday.
The plant, which turns heavy crude into refinery-ready light synthetic oil, has been operating at 70 to 80 percent of its capacity since work began in early September.
"The Lloydminster Upgrader is back up and running to normal levels," spokeswoman Carla Yuill said in an email.
The capacity of the plant, located on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, is 82,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.