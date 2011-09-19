UPDATE 2-Husky to go ahead with China offshore gas project

* Approves development of Liwan gas fields

* Production to begin by 2014

* To deliver 300 mmcf/d, rising to 500 mmcf/d by 2015

* Development part of company growth strategy (Adds details and comments. In U.S. dollars unless noted)

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) said on Monday it will go ahead with the $6.5 billion Liwan gas project offshore China, which will supply as much as 500 million cubic feet of gas to the Chinese market.

Husky said the project includes the development of three gas fields in the South China Sea about 300 kilometers (186 miles) southeast of Hong Kong.

The project is one of the key planks in Husky Chief Executive Asim Gosh's plan to revive growth and boost the shares of Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company.

Shares in the company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, sagged after its previous management repeatedly missed earnings and production targets. Ghosh, formerly an Indian telecom executive, was brought in to revive Husky's prospects and he quickly canceled plans to spin off its Asian operations into a separate company.

"The Liwan Gas Project will serve as a cornerstone in our plans to establish Southeast Asia as a major growth pillar for the company," Ghosh said in a statement.

The project is expected to produce as much as 300 million cubic feet of gas per day by 2014, rising to 500 mmcf/d in 2015.

Husky will operate the field and has a 49 percent interest in the development. China's CNOOC (0883.HK) owns the remaining stake.

The company has signed a gas sales agreement with CNOOC's gas and power arm at a price of $11-$13 per thousand cubic feet.

That is in sharp contrast to weak market conditions in North America, where the current New York Mercantile Exchange U.S. gas price is around $3.84 per thousand cubic feet.

Husky announced the sanctioning of the project after markets closed. The company's shares fell 61 Canadian cents to close at C$23.48 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. The shares are down 8.4 percent over the past 12 months against a 4.4 percent drop in the exchange's energy index.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)