Husky has no current plans to shut in natural gas

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 9 Husky Energy Inc has no plans to shut in natural gas production due to depressed pricing as it is still making money on the fuel, an executive said on Thursday.

Husky has "substantially reduced" dry gas development spending and like numerous other producers is concentrating on gas prospects that offer higher-value liquids opportunities, Chief Financial Officer Alister Cowan said in a conference call.

The company uses about a third of its dry gas output for such facilities as its heavy oil upgrader and at thermal crude production projects, Cowan said.

"At this price we don't have any plans to shut in gas on the basis that it's still cash flow-positive," he said.