New Issue-Husky Energy Inc sells $500 mln notes

March 19 Husky Energy Inc on Monday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and
Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HUSKY ENERGY INC 	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.95 PCT    MATURITY    04/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.685   FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.988 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

