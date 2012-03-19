New Issue-Husky Energy Inc sells $500 mln notes

March 19 Husky Energy Inc on Monday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HUSKY ENERGY INC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.95 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.685 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.988 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS