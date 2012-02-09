Husky plans upgrader, refinery outages in 2012

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 9 Husky Energy Inc plans maintenance outages at its Canadian heavy oil upgrader and U.S. refineries in 2012, the company said on Thursday.

Husky said the 82,000 barrel a day Lloydminster upgrader, located on the ALberta-Sakatchewan border, will be off-line for three weeks in the first half of this year for hydrogen plant repairs and a catalyst changeout.

The 160,000 bpd Lima, Ohio, refinery will have a 15-day diesel hydrotreater outage in the fourth quarter as well as a 29-day aromatics outage in the period.

The company plans a 21-day partial outage at the 160,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio, refinery in mid-2012, it said.

Husky said neither of the refinery turnarounds are expected to have a material impact on crude throughput.