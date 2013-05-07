UPDATE 2-Husky Energy says Liwan Gas Project on track

* Liwan Gas Project 85 percent complete
* First-quarter adjusted profit fell 3 percent to 56
Canadian cents per share
* Results in line with expectations
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, May 7 Husky Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, said on Tuesday
its $6.5 billion Liwan Gas Project in the South China Sea was on
track to start production in late 2013 to early 2014.
The company also reported a 9 percent drop in first-quarter
profit due to lower crude oil prices.
In a conference call with analysts, Husky's Chief Operating
Officer Robert Peabody said Liwan was 85 complete and being
readied for production. The field lies 300 kilometers (186
miles) southeast of Hong Kong and will supply as much as 500
million cubic feet of gas per day to the Chinese market.
The 30,000-metric-tonne topsides portion of the offshore
central platform is set for installation onto the jacket
platform in the second quarter.
"This will be done by floating over the topsides and
lowering it on to the jacket. It is my understanding this will
be the largest floatover ever in the industry," said Peabody.
Husky CEO Asim Gosh said the company believes the biggest
operational risks to the project were behind it, given the wells
had been completed and tested and the results were as expected.
Liwan 3-1 is the largest ever natural gas discovery offshore
China and Husky has been jointly developing the field in
partnership with CNOOC.
Husky, a heavy oil producer, also owns refineries in Western
Canada and Ohio.
It is also building the C$2.7 billion ($2.69 billion)
Sunrise oil sands project in northern Alberta. The
60,000-barrel-per-day project, co-owned with BP Plc, is
expected to begin operations next year.
Husky said the first phase of the project was about
two-thirds complete, with first production on track for 2014.
PROFIT FALLS
The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing, reported a drop in its net income to C$535 million
($530 million), or 54 Canadian cents per share, from C$591
million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit fell 3 percent to C$547 million, or 56
Canadian cents per share.
Results were in line with expectations, with the average
analyst forecast for the adjusted profit pegged at 54 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said average realized prices for crude oil,
natural gas liquids and bitumen fell to $68.32 per barrel in the
first quarter from $87.11 per barrel a year earlier.
Cash flow, a key measure of the company's ability to pay for
new projects and drilling, rose 9 percent to C$1.28 billion, or
C$1.30 per share.
Production rose slightly to 321,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) from 320,000 boe/d a year earlier.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about
C$29 billion, were down 22 Canadian cents to C$29.70 by midday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.