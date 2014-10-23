Husky Energy profit rises 11.5 pct as production increases

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
Oct 23 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, reported an 11.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by an increase in production.
The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said net income rose to C$571 million, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$512 million a year earlier.
Net income was flat on a per share basis at 52 Canadian cents per share.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said total production rose about 10 percent to 341,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 309,000 boepd, a year earlier. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned