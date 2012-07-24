Husky Energy profit falls on lower production, crude prices

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 36 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower production and weaker realized crude oil prices.
Net income fell to C$431 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, from C$669 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company earned 45 Canadian cents per share on an adjusted basis.
Production in the quarter averaged 281,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 311,600 boe/d in the year-ago quarter.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.