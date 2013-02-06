Husky Energy profit rises on higher refining margin

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 oil producer and refiner, reported a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher refining margin.
Net income rose to C$474 million ($474.9 million), or 48 Canadian cents per share, from C$408 million, or 42 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings, which exclude most one-time items, remained flat at 50 Canadian cents per share.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing