Husky Energy profit rises on higher refining margin

Feb 6 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 oil producer and refiner, reported a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher refining margin.

Net income rose to C$474 million ($474.9 million), or 48 Canadian cents per share, from C$408 million, or 42 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings, which exclude most one-time items, remained flat at 50 Canadian cents per share.