Husky Energy profit jumps on higher refining margins

July 25 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, reported a 40 percent jump in second-quarter profit due to higher refining margins.

Net income rose to C$605 million ($588.1 million), or 59 Canadian cents per share, from C$431 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 62 Canadian cents per share.