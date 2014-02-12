Husky Energy says Indian Oil Corp buys Canadian crude

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 Husky Energy Inc said on Wednesday it sold one million barrels of crude oil from the White Rose field, offshore Newfoundland, to Indian Oil Corp in the fourth quarter, the first major sale of Canadian oil to the state refiner.
Alister Cowan, Husky's chief financial officer, said crude oil from White Rose has now been approved for use in all of India's state-owned refineries.
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.
* NXP Semiconductors divests stake in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd.