公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 00:36 BJT

Husky Energy says Indian Oil Corp buys Canadian crude

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 Husky Energy Inc said on Wednesday it sold one million barrels of crude oil from the White Rose field, offshore Newfoundland, to Indian Oil Corp in the fourth quarter, the first major sale of Canadian oil to the state refiner.

Alister Cowan, Husky's chief financial officer, said crude oil from White Rose has now been approved for use in all of India's state-owned refineries.
