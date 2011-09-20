Husky-run offshore Canada rig spills drilling mud

* 5,000 litres of drilling fluid spills at White Rose well

* Drilling suspended pending investigation

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 Canada's East Coast energy regulator said on Tuesday it was responding to a report of spilled drilling fluid in the North Atlantic from a rig operated by Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO).

About 5,000 litres (1,300 gallons) of synthetic-based mud spilled from the GSF Grand Banks rig during drilling of a development well at Husky's White Rose field, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said.

Drilling has been suspended as the board investigates the incident.

The mud is a heavy fluid used to lubricate the drill pipe and balance reservoir pressure. Because of the weight, it sinks to the sea floor, the board said.

Effects of such a spill are limited because the synthetic base oil in the fluid is a food-grade product with low toxicity, it said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)