UPDATE 1-Husky's White Rose shutdown not hampered by fire

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Small fire on FPSO extinguished without incident
* Does not hamper start of planned shutdown
CALGARY, Alberta May 3 A small fire ignited at a power generator aboard the production vessel at Husky Energy Inc's White Rose oil field in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland on Monday but did not affect the start of a 125-day maintenance shut down at the field, the company said.
The unit was shut down and the fire was extinguished without injury. Systems and operations on the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading vessel have returned to normal, according to the company and Newfoundland's offshore regulator.
The incident came as the company began a planned 125-day shutdown of the 63,000 barrel per day White Rose and North Amethyst fields while the SeaRose is sent to dry dock.
"We are in the process today of shutting in wells," said Colleen McConnell, a spokeswoman for the company. "That's continuing as planned and this incident has no impact on that."
Husky shares fell 26 Canadian cents to C$25.25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
