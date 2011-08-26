UPDATE 1-Husky's offshore Newfoundland field hit by outage

* Outage knocks out production for 11 hours
* Expected to resume normal output on Friday
(Adds company comment, production rate)
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 26 A power outage cut
production at Husky Energy Inc's (HSE.TO) White Rose oil field
in the North Atlantic for about 11 hours on Thursday, the
company and regulators said.
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum
Board said on Friday that all wells at the field, located
350 km (218 miles) east of St. John's, Newfoundland, shut down
automatically when the power failed aboard the SeaRose floating
production vessel.
Output resumed just after midnight local time and is
expected to ramp up through the day, Husky spokeswoman Colleen
McConnell said in an email.
The company is investigating the cause of the incident.
White Rose and the adjacent North Amethyst field produced
an average of about 67,000 barrels of oil a day in June,
according to C-NLOPB figures.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)