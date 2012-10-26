版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 14:09 BJT

Husqvarna Q3 profit lags market forecasts

STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posted third-quarter operating profit below market forecasts on Friday, and said it would prepare to reduce its fixed cost base next year as the global conomic uncertainty was set to continue.

Operating profit at the world's biggest maker of chainsaws, trimmers lawn mowers and garden tractors rose to 182 million Swedish crowns ($27.17 million) from a year-earlier 113 million and against an average forecast for 191 million in a Reuters poll.

"Looking ahead, we see many of our trade partners managing their inventory levels conservatively, as the global economic uncertainty is expected to continue for 2013," the company said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐