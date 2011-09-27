UPDATE 3-Hussey Copper seeks bankruptcy, plans sale

* Lists between $100 mln and $500 mln in debts, assets

* Blames bankruptcy on fluctuation in copper prices

* Says plans to sell assets (Adds information on Hussey's debts; no-comment from company; details on sale plan)

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Hussey Copper Corp has filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell its assets, citing financial strain in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Leetsdale, Pennsylvania-based Hussey, a maker of copper bus bar and other copper products, entered a voluntary Chapter 11 petition on Tuesday in federal bankruptcy court, listing between $100 million and $500 million in assets and liabilities.

The company said it reached a baseline, or "stalking horse," agreement to sell itself to KHC Acquisition LLC after efforts to refinance its debt failed. Hussey said it will engage in a "competitive bidding process" in which other suitors can outbid KHC.

In an affidavit filed with the petition, Chief Restructuring Officer Dalton Edgecomb said fluctuations in the price of copper have hurt Hussey, which lost $3 million in net income in 2010. Copper prices have fallen more than 20 percent this year as concerns about a possible global recession weighed on the economically sensitive metal.

Hussey said it owes about $38 million to first-lien lenders, including units of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and PNC Bank. The company tried unsuccessfully to refinance its debt as part of a forbearance agreement after defaulting on the loans.

Hussey also owes $2.4 million to second lien lender Schneider Electric SA (SCHN.PA) and about $29 million in unsecured trade debts to various suppliers, it said. Metal Management Pittsburgh Inc holds the largest unsecured claim at $9.05 million, court papers show.

A spokesman for the company did not return a call seeking comment. A lawyer for Hussey did not return a voice message on Tuesday.

Founded in 1848, Hussey bills itself as the world's leading producer of copper bus bar, strips used to help conduct electricity in switchboards. It also makes construction copper sheet, transformer winding and copper tape, according to its Website. It filed for bankruptcy with five affiliates.

The case is In re Hussey Copper Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13010. (Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; additional reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Robert MacMillan and Andre Grenon)