UPDATE 1-Hutchison says EU supports its Orange merger remedy

* Hutchison says basic principles of concession agreed
* European Commission now market testing proposed remedy
* MoU signed with third party to use Hutchison network
VIENNA, Aug 23 Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison
Whampoa and the European Union have agreed the basic
principles of a competition concession that would allow
Hutchison's Austrian telecoms unit to take over Orange
Austria, Hutchison said.
Hutchison 3G, or "3" has proposed opening up its mobile
network to third parties, letting new players enter the market
if it succeeds in its deal to buy Orange Austria, which would
cut the number of operators in Austria to three from four.
"3 cannot reveal any details at the moment because the
process is still ongoing and confidential, but can confirm that
a model has been basically agreed with the Commission and is now
being tested in the market," it said in a statement on Thursday.
The European Union is carrying out an in-depth investigation
of the agreed 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) merger, although
the combination of Austria's two smallest players would create
an operator with at most a quarter of the market.
Bankers and analysts are viewing the probe in Austria, a
country of 8 million people, as a test case for other potential
European telecoms mergers that would reduce the number of
operators to three from four.
As part of the deal Orange has agreed to sell its budget
mobile brand Yesss to incumbent Telekom Austria.
Hutchison said it had signed a memorandum of understanding
to open up its network to a company already active in Austria.
Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that this
company is Liberty Global-owned cable operator UPC.