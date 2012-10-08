EU wants more Hutchison concessions over Orange Austria

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Oct 8 The EU's antitrust chief said on Monday he hoped that Hutchison 3G would propose sufficient concessions to ease regulatory concerns and allow clearance of its bid for France Telecom's Orange Austria.
"We have formally raised objections regarding this proposed merger because of risks that higher concentration in Austria might entail," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told EU lawmakers. "I hope we will receive adequate remedies to eliminate our concerns in this merger."
Almunia had last week questioned whether Hutchison 3G could offer adequate remedies, signalling a possible veto.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.