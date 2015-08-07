CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Hutchison, Vimpelcom to merge Italian mobile businesses

(In 16th paragraph, deletes referece to Denmark)
* Vimpelcom's Wind and Hutchison's 3 Italia to merge
* Brings together No.3 and No.4 players in Italy
* Deal needs regulatory approval
By Danilo Masoni, Leila Abboud and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/PARIS, Aug 6 Vimpelcom and
Hutchison have agreed to combine their Italian mobile
operations in a long-awaited deal that would cut the number of
players in Europe's fourth-largest telecom market to three from
four.
The 50-50 joint venture, if approved by competition
regulators, would combine Vimpelcom's WIND Telecommunicazioni,
Italy's third-largest mobile network operator, with
fourth-placed 3 Italia.
It would reduce the Italian market to three players of
roughly the same size, and create a new competitor for Telecom
Italia and Vodafone.
The new company said the deal would deliver cost savings
worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion), most of which
would come from combining the two mobile networks.
Vimpelcom shares jumped 3 percent at the New York open as
investors welcomed a deal that should bring hefty synergies and
may calm competition in Italy, where operators are emerging from
a two-year price war. The shares closed at $5.43. down 7
percent.
Neither company will have to inject money into the new
entity, in contrast to expectations that a capital hike of 2
billion euros was on the cards to help reduce debt.
A person close to the deal said the new company was valued
at around 21.8 billion euros, with Wind's contribution being
assets worth 13.9 billion in 2014, while Hutchison had 7.9
billion euros. Wind also has high debt.
GOVERNANCE
It remains to be see how the joint ownership will work,
especially since Hutchison and Vimpelcom are backed by powerful
billionaires.
Hutchison Chairman Li Ka-shing and Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman - whose LetterOne fund holds 47.9 percent of
Vimpelcom's voting rights - have held on-off talks for years on
a deal in Italy and came close a few times before scrapping it
at the eleventh hour over control.
"This is a true and well-balanced joint venture with Hutch
and Vimpelcom sharing equal power," said the person close to the
deal, adding the six-person board would be evenly split.
Maximo Ibarra, chief executive of Wind, will become CEO of
the new entity. Stefano Invernizzi, finance chief of 3 Italia
will serve as chief financial officer of the combined group, and
Hutchison will name the first chairman.
The companies expect the deal to close in 12 months, and
said they would begin discussions towards regulatory approval as
early as September.
As in other mobile deals in Europe, regulators are expected
to demand concessions to protect consumers from higher prices,
such as requiring the new company to rent out space on its
network to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).
But since European and national regulators have already
given the green light to similar deals in Ireland, Germany and
Austria, Italian consolidation is expected to get approval.
Vimpelcom's CEO Jean-Yves Charlier said the agreement with
Hutchison allowed both parties to walk away from the deal if
regulators demanded concessions that made it unpalatable.
Hutchison has considerable experience dealing with antitrust
regulators since it was involved in similar transactions in
Austria and Ireland. It is also now in the process of seeking
approval for the acquisition of Telefonica's 02 in
Britain.
Paul Marsch, a telecoms analyst at Berenberg Bank, said it
remained to be seen how European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager would approach the negotiation over remedies.
She put European telecom companies, which have been in a
frenzy of dealmaking in the past two years, on notice in June by
saying consolidation could be bad for consumers and innovation.
"We will know pretty soon whether Vestager's tough words
translate into tough action," said Marsch.
Hutchison was advised by Goldman Sachs and law firm
Freshfields. Vimpelcom was advised by HSBC and Morgan
Stanley, and law firm Allen & Overy.
($1 = 0.9186 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)