Vimpelcom, Hutchison to consider IPO of Italy mobile business- source

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
MILAN Aug 6 Vimpelcom and Hutchison are likely to consider a floatation of their Italian mobile phone joint venture in the future, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
"They will evaluate with great attention a possible IPO," the source said. "It's also a way to recover liquidity."
Vimpelcom declined to comment, while Hutchison could not be immediately reached for comment.
Vimpelcom and Hutchison have agreed to combine their Italian mobile operations in a long-awaited deal that would cut the number of players in Europe's fourth-largest telecom market to three from four.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Danilo Masoni; additional reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Emilio Parodi)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.