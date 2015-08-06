版本:
Vimpelcom, Hutchison to consider IPO of Italy mobile business- source

MILAN Aug 6 Vimpelcom and Hutchison are likely to consider a floatation of their Italian mobile phone joint venture in the future, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

"They will evaluate with great attention a possible IPO," the source said. "It's also a way to recover liquidity."

Vimpelcom declined to comment, while Hutchison could not be immediately reached for comment.

Vimpelcom and Hutchison have agreed to combine their Italian mobile operations in a long-awaited deal that would cut the number of players in Europe's fourth-largest telecom market to three from four.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Danilo Masoni; additional reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Emilio Parodi)

