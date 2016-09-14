Vimpelcom, CK Hutchison can invoke buy-sell option on Italy JV after 3 yrs

MILAN, Sept 14 Vimpelcom and CK
Hutchison Holdings Ltd can invoke a buy-sell option on
the stakes they hold in the joint venture that merges their
Italian units from three years after the deal's conclusion, a
Vimpelcom presentation showed.
Earlier this month, the EU gave its greenlight to the 21.8
billion euro ($24.56 billion) deal combining Hutchison's 3
Italia with VimpelCom's Wind, putting them in a better position
to compete with rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone
Italia, part of Vodafone Group.
"After three years post-completion, each shareholder can
invoke a buy-sell mechanism at any time," the slide said.
One source close to the matter said the option would be used
in case the parties reach a deadlock in terms of decision
making.
According to the document, the deal's completion is expected
by the fourth quarter of this year. Vimpelcom and CK Hutchison
will each own 50 percent of the HoldCo, which in turn combines
the operations of Wind and 3 Italia.
Vimpelcom and CK Hutchison could not immediately be reached
for comment.
