China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Dec 17 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, has chosen three banks to manage the float of its health and beauty retail arm A.S. Watson & Co Ltd, that could involve a secondary listing in London, Sky News reported, citing sources.
The Hong Kong tycoon's conglomerate picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and HSBC to manage the share sale in 2014, Sky News said on its website.
The broadcaster, citing insiders, added that the listing would likely be jointly in Hong Kong and London, but that no decision had been made and Singapore was also competing for a slice of what could be the world's biggest retail sector IPO.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report. Whampoa, HSBC's headquarters in the United Kingdom and HSBC Hong Kong could not be reached after business hours, nor could Bank of America or Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong.
Bankers and analysts told Reuters in October that A.S. Watson's IPO could be valued at about $23 billion. If 25 percent of A.S. Watson is floated - a standard Hong Kong IPO percentage - the IPO could raise close to $6 billion.
A.S. Watson owns more than 11,000 retail stores around the world, including the Watsons, Superdrug and Kruidvat personal care stores, Fortress electronic appliance outlets, and chains selling food and wine and luxury and cosmetic products.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.